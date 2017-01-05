Griffith (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, TSN reports.

No surprise here, as we relayed a report earlier in the day noting that Griffith will miss at least one week. He'll be eligible to return for a Jan. 13 contest against the Islanders, but there's a great deal of variability in terms of how quickly a given player can physically return from a concussion. In other words, we wouldn't automatically assume that Griffith will be ready at that time.

