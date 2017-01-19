Panthers' Seth Griffith: Waived by team
Griffith was placed on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
This will be Griffith's third time on waivers this season so it is certainly possible that he will once again be snatched up by another team. If the winger clears this time, he will be reassigned to AHL Springfield.
More News
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Penciled into lineup Friday•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Transferred to IR•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Out at least one week•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Panthers' Seth Griffith: Sustains facial ailment•