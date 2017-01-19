Griffith was placed on waivers Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

This will be Griffith's third time on waivers this season so it is certainly possible that he will once again be snatched up by another team. If the winger clears this time, he will be reassigned to AHL Springfield.

