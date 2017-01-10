Trocheck scored an empty-net goal and notched a power-play assist during Monday's win over New Jersey.

With four goals, eight points and 24 shots through his past seven games, Trocheck is beginning to showcase the same offensive production he posted during last year's 25-goal, 53-point breakout campaign. The 23-year-old pivot is worth a grab in deeper seasonal leagues and presents potential value in daily contests with his recent scoring uptick.