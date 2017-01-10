Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Continues offensive surge with two-point night
Trocheck scored an empty-net goal and notched a power-play assist during Monday's win over New Jersey.
With four goals, eight points and 24 shots through his past seven games, Trocheck is beginning to showcase the same offensive production he posted during last year's 25-goal, 53-point breakout campaign. The 23-year-old pivot is worth a grab in deeper seasonal leagues and presents potential value in daily contests with his recent scoring uptick.
More News
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Tallies two points in victory versus Stars•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Scores on power play•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Logs team-high 25:21 of ice•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Breaks through on power play•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Picks up assist in loss to Bruins•
-
Panthers' Vincent Trocheck: Crucial in shootout win over Rangers•