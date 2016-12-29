Trocheck scored a goal, added an assist and registered four shots on net while logging a team-high 25:21 of ice during Wednesday's shootout loss to Toronto.

Trocheck certainly did his part for the Panthers, and it was a welcomed offensive outburst for the 23-year-old forward, as he had just two goals and three points through his previous 16 games. After a breakout 53-point showing last year, Trocheck's nine goals and 17 points have been a major disappointment for fantasy owners, and there aren't many seasonal leagues where Trocheck warrants ownership.

