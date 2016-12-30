Trocheck scored on the power play, and attempted four shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.

Trocheck tied Aaron Ekblad and Jakub Kindl for the team lead in shots while scoring his second power-play goal of the season. He has scored in back-to-back games, and is on pace to top 20 goals for the second consecutive season. That production is accompanied by a minus-13 rating, which represents a major step back from last season's plus-15 mark.