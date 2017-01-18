Trocheck scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-2 loss at Calgary.

The Panthers might not be playing very well, but that's no fault of Trocheck. He has been white hot lately, recording multi-point games in four of his past five outings. The center has also amassed eight goals with 15 points and a plus-5 over his past 11 outings. Trocheck is currently projected to finish with 53 points, which would equal his career best set last season. He is proving 2015-16 was no fluke and third third-year center can be a dependable fantasy option.