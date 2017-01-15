Trocheck scored a goal and added an assist during Saturday's win over Columbus.

It was Trocheck's third multi-point showing during his current four-game point streak, and he's caught fire with five goals, 11 points and 28 shots through his past nine games. During the offensive surge, the 23-year-old center has averaged 22:58 of ice time per game with 3:05 on the power play. His salary also hasn't fully caught up to his recent offensive form in daily contests, and Trocheck should be owned in most seasonal leagues while producing at a high level.