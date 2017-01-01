Trocheck had a goal, a power-play assist and a game-high five shots on goal in a 3-1 victory over the Stars on Saturday.

He only has a three-game point streak, but the 23-year-old is averaging 4.67 shots on net in the last six contests. Trocheck has also scored in each of his last three games. He finished December with five goals and eight points, but he's become a liability in the plus/minus category. Trocheck posted a minus-6 rating last month and is minus-12 for the season.