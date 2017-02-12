Trocheck hit the 20-goal mark Sunday when he scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-4 win over the Predators.

Trocheck also recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight) in the game. He has really amped up his game since Christmas, scoring 12 goals and recording 22 points in 19 games. And now Trocheck leads the kitties in goals (20) and points (38). Use him well.