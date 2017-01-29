Trocheck posted a time of 13.320 seconds in the Fastest Skater event at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, winning his race.

Trocheck edged out Wayne Simmonds (13.650) of the Flyers to win a point for the Atlantic Division. The Panthers standout has managed 18 goals and 34 points through 50 games, and he has eight power-play points (2 G, 6 A). While his minus-10 rating isn't great, he is a must-start fantasy option. Trocheck is on pace for a career-best 56 points, proving his 53 points last season was no fluke.