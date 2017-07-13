Play

Mullen signed with Linkoping of the Swedish Hockey League on Monday.

The Predators traded Mullen to the Senators this past January, only for the defenseman to get scooped off waivers by AHL Rochester, a minor-league affiliate of the Sabres. At 31 years old, he's still never stepped foot on NHL ice.

