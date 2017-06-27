Patrick Wiercioch: Allowed to walk by Avalanche

Wiercioch wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Avalanche, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency Saturday, The Denver Post reports.

The blueliner got into 57 games last year -- his first in Colorado after spending his first five NHL seasons with Ottawa -- and recorded 12 points to go with a hideous minus-18 rating. Wiercioch didn't offer any redeeming stats (52 hits, 57 blocks, 62 shots) to make up for the lack of offensive production, so regardless of where he signs this summer, he'll still be miles off the fantasy radar.

