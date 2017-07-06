Johnson agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Johnson will join the Pens organization after a two-year stint with the University of Minnesota - Duluth. During his collegiate career, the center racked up 24 goals and 31 helpers in 81 contests. With a number of Pittsburgh players taking on roles in the NHL, the 23-year-old will provide some important depth for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton where he will likely spend the next couple of seasons.