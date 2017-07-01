Penguins' Antti Niemi: Acquired by Pittsburgh for cheap
Niemi signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Penguins on Saturday.
The Finnish tender has fallen from grace over the years, with his two-year tenure with the Stars including extremely weak peripherals (2.92 GAA, .900 save percentage), not to mention that he only recorded three shutouts in 85 games over that span. Still, he is a former Stanley Cup champion who lifted Lord Stanley's chalice with the Blackhawks in 2010, and there's very little risk to the two-time defending champs in acquiring him based on the short length of his new deal and the fact that he'll be paid the Average Joe's equivalent to pennies on the dollar. With Marc-Andre Fleury courted by the Golden Knights in late June, Niemi will be the No. 2 goalie behind Matt Murray in the upcoming season.
More News
-
Antti Niemi: Clears waivers, gets bought out•
-
Antti Niemi: Waived for purpose of buyout•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: May see reduced work next season•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Gets benched Thursday•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Allows two goals in Tuesday's OT win•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...