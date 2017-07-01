Niemi signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Penguins on Saturday.

The Finnish tender has fallen from grace over the years, with his two-year tenure with the Stars including extremely weak peripherals (2.92 GAA, .900 save percentage), not to mention that he only recorded three shutouts in 85 games over that span. Still, he is a former Stanley Cup champion who lifted Lord Stanley's chalice with the Blackhawks in 2010, and there's very little risk to the two-time defending champs in acquiring him based on the short length of his new deal and the fact that he'll be paid the Average Joe's equivalent to pennies on the dollar. With Marc-Andre Fleury courted by the Golden Knights in late June, Niemi will be the No. 2 goalie behind Matt Murray in the upcoming season.