Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Cleared to return
Dumoulin (jaw) has been cleared for Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Dumoulin missed the Pens' previous 10 contests after taking a puck to the jaw against New Jersey on Dec. 27. The 25-year-old will likely retake his spot on Pittsburgh's top pairing where he has logged 19:45 of ice time per game this year. With just seven helpers and zero goals, the blueliner is not exactly an offensive powerhouse, offering more in terms of shut down defense.
More News
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Will travel with team•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Practices with team•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Leaves with injury Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Collects power-play helper in overtime win•
-
Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Benching works wonders•