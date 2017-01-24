Dumoulin (jaw) has been cleared for Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Dumoulin missed the Pens' previous 10 contests after taking a puck to the jaw against New Jersey on Dec. 27. The 25-year-old will likely retake his spot on Pittsburgh's top pairing where he has logged 19:45 of ice time per game this year. With just seven helpers and zero goals, the blueliner is not exactly an offensive powerhouse, offering more in terms of shut down defense.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola