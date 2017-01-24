Dumoulin (jaw) has been cleared for Tuesday's matchup with St. Louis, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Dumoulin missed the Pens' previous 10 contests after taking a puck to the jaw against New Jersey on Dec. 27. The 25-year-old will likely retake his spot on Pittsburgh's top pairing where he has logged 19:45 of ice time per game this year. With just seven helpers and zero goals, the blueliner is not exactly an offensive powerhouse, offering more in terms of shut down defense.