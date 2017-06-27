Penguins' Brian Dumoulin: Given qualifying offer Monday
Dumoulin (hand) was tendered a qualifying offer by Pittsburgh on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Dumoulin probably won't show up on a lot of fantasy rosters -- and with good reason, as he tallied just 15 points last year -- but he's perhaps the Pens' best shutdown defender. This past season, the 25-year-old averaged over 20 minutes of ice time for the first time in his career, and he'll likely see that number continue to climb. General manager Jim Rutherford will no doubt have Dumo at the top of his priority list this offseason as the Maine native prepares to resume his partnership with a healthy Kris Letang (neck).
