According to general manager Jim Rutherford, Dumoulin (hand) is expected to file for arbitration, Josh Yohe of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Dumoulin was never going to sign his $840,000 qualifying offer -- especially not after teammate Justin Schultz received a three-year, $16.5 million contract. The 25-year-old Dumoulin probably won't make a lot of fantasy rosters considering he tallied just 15 points last season, but will likely continue being tasked with shutting down opposing teams' top lines night in and night out. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the two sides reach an agreement on a long-term deal prior to the blueliner's arbitration hearing.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...