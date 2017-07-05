According to general manager Jim Rutherford, Dumoulin (hand) is expected to file for arbitration, Josh Yohe of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Dumoulin was never going to sign his $840,000 qualifying offer -- especially not after teammate Justin Schultz received a three-year, $16.5 million contract. The 25-year-old Dumoulin probably won't make a lot of fantasy rosters considering he tallied just 15 points last season, but will likely continue being tasked with shutting down opposing teams' top lines night in and night out. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the two sides reach an agreement on a long-term deal prior to the blueliner's arbitration hearing.