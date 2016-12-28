Dumoulin will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks after having surgery to repair a broken jaw suffered Tuesday against New Jersey.

Dumoulin, who exited the matchup after taking a puck to the face, is just the latest Pens blueliner to go down with an injury. Normally a strength for Pittsburgh, the defensive corps is suddenly running thin. The team has already placed the 25-year-old on long-term injured reserve and should be expected to recall yet another player from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, with David Warsofsky the most likely candidate.