Dumoulin (jaw) took part in practice Tuesday, albeit in a non-contact jersey, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Dumoulin, who was rocking a full face shield, is just three weeks into his initial 4-to-6-week timeline for return. While this is certainly a step in the right direction, the defenseman remains on injured reserve and would need to be significantly ahead of schedule to suit up Wednesday or Friday. The next step will likely be ditching the non-contact jersey and seeing how he responds before being cleared for a return to action.