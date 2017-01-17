Dumoulin (jaw) will join the team for a two-game road trip that kicks off Wednesday against Montreal, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

The fact that Dumoulin, who was in a non-contact jersey at practice Tuesday, is traveling with the team is a big step in the right direction. While it is unlikely the defenseman will be cleared to play given his initial recovery timeline, it seems as though he is ahead of schedule. This is certainly good news for the Pens considering they are missing Kris Letang (lower body).