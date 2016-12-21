Penguins' Bryan Rust: Contributes two points in rout of Rangers
Rust notched a goal and an assist as well as a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 shellacking of the Rangers.
This was only his third multi-point effort of the season, lifting Rust to 15 points in 30 games -- numbers that don't play outside deep fantasy formats. He's averaging less than two shots a game (though he took five in this one), although Rust does at least pile up hits at a pretty reasonable pace.
