Rust collected two assists with two shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Friday's blowout win over Carolina.

Rust has been a solid secondary scorer for Pittsburgh with 11 goals and 21 points through 42 games. However, he's also missed the scoresheet entirely in 28 games, so it's difficult to know when the offense is going to come. Still, Rust has been playing significant five-on-five minutes with Sidney Crosby, so he's worth owning in most deeper settings for that reason alone.