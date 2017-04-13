Penguins' Bryan Rust: Lights lamp in Game 1 victory
Rust scored a goal with a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's Game 1 win against the Blue Jackets.
Rust was a nice DFS sleeper heading into the playoff opener, and he'll remain a solid mid-tier value for Game 2 against the Jackets on Friday. He's lit the lamp in four of his past six games, dating back to March 29.
