Rust scored a goal with a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's Game 1 win against the Blue Jackets.

Rust was a nice DFS sleeper heading into the playoff opener, and he'll remain a solid mid-tier value for Game 2 against the Jackets on Friday. He's lit the lamp in four of his past six games, dating back to March 29.

