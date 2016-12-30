Penguins' Bryan Rust: Misses practice with illness
Rust did not practice Friday as he is dealing with an illness.
If Rust picked up the same bug that sidelined Olli Maatta (illness), he may not be ready to play Saturday against Montreal. The 24-year-old has been suiting up alongside Sidney Crosby on the Pens top line which boost the fantasy value of nearly any player. If the winger isn't healthy enough to play and Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) is unavailable, the team will need to make a call-up from the minors.
