Rust scored two goals in the Penguins' 5-4 comeback victory in Game 3 of the first round against the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Pittsburgh fell behind 3-1 in the first six minutes, but the Penguins took control towards the end of the first period, which resulted in two Rust goals during the second. Rust is coming off a strong regular season, scoring 15 goals and 28 points in 57 games, but he's been even better this postseason, tallying three goals in three contests. Rust was a major contributor during last year's postseason run too. In 26 career playoff games, Rust has nine goals and 12 points.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...