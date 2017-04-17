Rust scored two goals in the Penguins' 5-4 comeback victory in Game 3 of the first round against the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Pittsburgh fell behind 3-1 in the first six minutes, but the Penguins took control towards the end of the first period, which resulted in two Rust goals during the second. Rust is coming off a strong regular season, scoring 15 goals and 28 points in 57 games, but he's been even better this postseason, tallying three goals in three contests. Rust was a major contributor during last year's postseason run too. In 26 career playoff games, Rust has nine goals and 12 points.