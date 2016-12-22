Penguins' Bryan Rust: Producing under bright lights
Rust's two-point effort Tuesday gives him six goals and nine points in his last nine games.
He skated on the right wing with Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary against the Rangers on Tuesday. While Rust doesn't possess the most talented hands on the team, he has become an "X" factor that coach Mike Sullivan often deploys during crucial junctures of games. Rust has totaled only 15 points in 30 contests, but his recent offensive production merits more than a modicum of fantasy consideration.
