Rust scored a pair of goals just 2:43 apart in the second period of Thursday's Game 5, with the latter tally holding up as the game-winner. He also took a game-high eight shots in 14:54 of ice time.

This was a four-goal opening series for Rust, who's seeing steady top-six action for the Pens, getting time with the likes of Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. It's hard not to absorb some offensive production simply by osmosis when you're playing with those guys. Rust isn't a stud, but if you picked him in your postseason pool, you've got to be happy.

