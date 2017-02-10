Penguins' Bryan Rust: Ruled out for Saturday
Rust (arm) will not play Saturday against the Coyotes, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rust injured his right arm crashing into the net Thursday and missed the second half of the game. The extent of his injury is not yet known. Jake Guentzel skated in his spot at right wing next to Sidney Crosby during Friday's practice.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Won't play Saturday•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Helps out with two assists•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Ready to roll Saturday•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Misses practice with illness•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Producing under bright lights•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Contributes two points in rout of Rangers•