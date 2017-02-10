Rust (arm) will not play Saturday against the Coyotes, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rust injured his right arm crashing into the net Thursday and missed the second half of the game. The extent of his injury is not yet known. Jake Guentzel skated in his spot at right wing next to Sidney Crosby during Friday's practice.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola