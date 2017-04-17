Penguins' Bryan Rust: Scores one goal after scoring change
Rust scored just one goal in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime comeback victory in Game 3 against the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Originally, Rust had two goals, but the NHL made an official scoring change giving Evgeni Malkin credit for the second score. Blue Jackets wing Brandon Saad corralled a puck Malkin sent into the crease, but on the play, Rust pushed Saad's stick towards his own net, which caused Saad to score an own goal. Rust created the score, but since the puck never touched his stick, it was changed to Malkin's goal. Still, Rust has been impressive in his playoff career with eight goals in 26 games.
