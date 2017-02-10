Rust (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Coyotes.

Rust exited Thursday's game against Colorado after being cross-checked into the Avalanche's net during a two-on-one rush in the second period. The 24-year-old winger won't be reevaluated until the Penguins return to Pittsburgh after Saturday's contest, indicating he could be looking at a long-term absence. The Penguins recalled forward Josh Archibald from the minors Friday to round out their depth up front while Rust and Carl Hagelin (concussion) remain sidelined.