Gaunce was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Gaunce brings a nice blend of physicality and puck-moving ability to the table for the defending champs. Here's a guy who set the table for 35 scores with the AHL's Pirates last season, before amassing 32 PIM in 39 games and counting with the Baby Pens this year. The 26-year-old shoots from the left and we figure that he'll be a serviceable depth option with Brian Dumoulin (jaw) and Kris Letang (lower body) both on injured reserve.