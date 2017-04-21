Gaunce was placed on waivers in order to reassign him to the minors, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gaunce, who the team previously announced was being sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, will actually need to clear waivers first, which rules him out for the Baby Pens' matchup with AHL Providence on Friday. Look for the blueliner to suit up in Game 2 of that Calder Cup series Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...