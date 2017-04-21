Gaunce was placed on waivers in order to reassign him to the minors, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gaunce, who the team previously announced was being sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, will actually need to clear waivers first, which rules him out for the Baby Pens' matchup with AHL Providence on Friday. Look for the blueliner to suit up in Game 2 of that Calder Cup series Sunday.