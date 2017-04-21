Gaunce was sent down to the minors Friday.

Gaunce's stay with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton figures to be short term, as he will likely be recalled prior to the Pens' next outing. In the meantime, the blueliner will have the opportunity to get into some game action as the Baby Pens kick off the Calder Cup playoffs against AHL Providence on Friday.

