Hagelin (illness) will be back in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Hagelin appears to have shaken off the flu bug in time to suit up Sunday and will be looking to extend his three-game point streak. The speedy winger is thriving on the left of center Evgeni Malkin on the Pens' second line. This season, the 28-year-old has been extremely hot or cold, which makes him a somewhat riskier play in most fantasy formats.