Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Continues recent offensive surge Saturday
Hagelin picked up a pair of assists in Pittsburgh's overtime victory against Montreal on Saturday.
After a six-game pointless slump, Hagelin has scored two goals and added three assists in the last three contests. He saw only three seconds of power-play time and has yet to collect a point on the man-advantage in 2016-17, but his strong even-strength play figures to boost his plus-minus rating -- he currently holds a plus-10 rating.
