Coach Mike Sullivan is "hopeful" that Hagelin (lower body) will be available during the Pens' second-round matchup with Washington.

Hagelin has been sidelined since mid March with a lower-body injury that has caused him to miss Pittsburgh's previous 21 contests. The Pens have been boosted by an impressive group of youngsters during the winger's absence, so it is unclear who might get bounced from the game-day lineup once Hagelin is cleared, but Tom Kuhnhackl would seem to be the leading candidate. While there appears to be some optimism, the team has not provided a timeline for the 28-year-old Swede to suit back up.