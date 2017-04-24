Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Could return during Capitals series
Coach Mike Sullivan is "hopeful" that Hagelin (lower body) will be available during the Pens' second-round matchup with Washington.
Hagelin has been sidelined since mid March with a lower-body injury that has caused him to miss Pittsburgh's previous 21 contests. The Pens have been boosted by an impressive group of youngsters during the winger's absence, so it is unclear who might get bounced from the game-day lineup once Hagelin is cleared, but Tom Kuhnhackl would seem to be the leading candidate. While there appears to be some optimism, the team has not provided a timeline for the 28-year-old Swede to suit back up.
More News
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: May miss first-round series•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Could return during first round•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Not expected back anytime soon•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Expected out minimum four weeks•
-
Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Ready for 400th career contest•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...