Coach Mike Sullivan is "hopeful" that Hagelin (lower body) will be available during the Pens' second-round matchup with Washington.

Hagelin has been sidelined since mid March with a lower-body injury that has caused him to miss Pittsburgh's previous 21 contests. The Pens have been boosted by an impressive group of youngsters during the winger's absence, so it is unclear who might get bounced from the game-day lineup once Hagelin is cleared, but Tom Kuhnhackl would seem to be the leading candidate. While there appears to be some optimism, the team has not provided a timeline for the 28-year-old Swede to suit back up.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...