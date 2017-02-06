Hagelin has entered the concussion protocol after leaving Saturday's game with the injury.

Though there is never a definitive timeline for concussion recovery, an encouraging sign for Hagelin and the Pens is that he was able to skate on his own Monday morning. The speedy winger will be continue to be evaluated in the coming days and updates will be provided as they become available.

