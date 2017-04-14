Hagelin (lower body) could be sidelined for the remainder of the Penguins' opening-round series against the Blue Jackets, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Hagelin has yet to rejoin the team, but is continuing to skate on his own. The winger will not only need to resume practicing before he could get back into a game, but also would probably need to absorb some contact in those practices. Considering the number of steps needed before he could suit up, it seems as though a return date for the 28-year-old is probably still a ways off.