Penguins' Carl Hagelin: Misses practice Friday
Hagelin didn't practice Friday due to an illness.
There's been no indication that Hagelin is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but the Penguins should release another update on the Swedish winger's status after Saturday's practice session. Hagelin has been heating up of late after a slow start to the season, having racked up five points (two goals, three assists) in his last three games.
