Hagelin (concussion) has been moved to injured reserve according to the NHL media site.

Hagelin has been sidelined since Feb. 4, so the winger will be eligible to return to game action when healthy. However, it seems unlikely the Penguins would make the move ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canucks if they expected him to be ready for that contest. More information should surface as he progresses in his recovery from a concussion suffered against the Blues, but his timeline remains indefinite at this point.