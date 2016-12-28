Hagelin busted out of a six-game pointless slump Tuesday, scoring his fourth goal while assisting on an empty-netter in a 5-2 win.

He led all Pittsburgh forwards in ice time (17:15), maintaining an aggressive forecheck against the Devils. Hagelin now has 13 points in 36 games, down from last season's pace with Pittsburgh when he collected 27 points in 37 contests. He's totaled between 33 and 39 points in four full seasons, however, so there's reason to expect a slight uptick in the second half.