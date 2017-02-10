Hagelin (concussion) will not suit up for Thursday night's away game against the Avalanche, Drew Spevak of Denver Sports 760 reports.

As is generally the case with concussion-related injuries, the timeline for Hagelin's return is murky right now. We'll have to see how he progresses in the coming days before speculating as to when he may be able to return to the lineup. The 28-year-old has logged just one goal and two assists since the beginning of the new year.