Hagelin suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's game against the Blues and he will be reevaluated when the team returns home.

Hagelin was scoreless in just 3:58 of ice time before departing. The good news is the Penguins do not have another game until Tuesday when the Flames visit the Steel City. That will give Hagelin plenty of time to rest up if he has a minor injury. We'll update you once he is reevaluated.