Rowney was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

With Patric Hornqvist (lower body) able to suit up Thursday night, there was no need for Rowney to enter the lineup, and he will thus head back to the minors sans his NHL debut. He'll get much more ice time with the little club and will probably only get another invitation to the big club if another injury sidelines one of Pittsburgh's core forwards.