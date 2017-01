Rowney was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Whether Rowney make his NHL debut against the Bruins on Thursday is largely dependent on Patric Hornqvist's (lower body) availability. With the Baby Pens, Rowney has racked up 10 goals, 11 helpers, and 13 PIM in 24 contests, solid enough numbers to earn a promotion, albeit one that is almost certainly temporary.