Rowney was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

With Monday's transaction, Rowney has now been recalled twice in a span of five days. The former University of North Dakota standout hasn't seen any NHL action in his pro career, but is a near point-per-game player in the minors, with 21 points in 26 games. Unless Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and an additional Pittsburgh forward are unable to play Tuesday against the Preds, Rowney's wait for his NHL debut is likely to continue.