DeSmith signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Saturday.

With the addition of Antti Niemi, DeSmith becomes the fourth goalie on Pittsburgh's depth chart behind fellow youngster Tristan Jarry. The 25-year-old DeSmith will serve primarily as the backup with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year and is a long-term development player within the organization.