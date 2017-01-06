Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Called back to majors
Ruhwedel, as expected, was recalled from the minors Friday.
Ruhwedel appeared in five games for the Pens before their CBA mandated bye week. With the defenseman healthy, the team opted to send him down to the minors in order to continue playing. Yet with Sunday's matchup with the Lightning coming up and Brian Dumoulin (jaw) still on injured reserve, Pittsburgh needed to add some depth on the blue line.
