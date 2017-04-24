Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Game-time decision for Game 1
Ruhwedel (arm) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 on Thursday in Washington.
The blueliner practiced in a non-contact jersey Sunday, and then participated in a full-contact practice Monday, showing that he is progressing even if he doesn't suit up Thursday. It seems quite likely that he'll make his return before the end of the series.
