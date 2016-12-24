Ruhwedel potted his first career NHL goal and registered a plus-3 rating in Friday's victory over New Jersey.

The undrafted blueliner played in parts of four seasons for Buffalo prior to coming to the Pens. He's looked at as organizational depth but Friday's effort probably pushed him ahead of former first-round draft pick Derrick Pouliot, who served as a healthy scratch. Despite Ruhwedel's strong showing Friday, he'll likely return to the bench whenever Kris Letang (lower body) returns shortly after the Christmas break.